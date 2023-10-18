Home

India vs Bangladesh: How to Watch Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Outside India

IND vs BAN Free Live Streaming Info: Check When, Where and How to Watch India vs Bangladesh CWC 2023 Match Live for Free On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop Outside India.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh will lock horns against India for match 17 of the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played in Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. India star batter Virat Kohli lavished huge praise on Shakib-Al Hasan ahead of the World Cup clash.

“Over the years, I’ve played a lot against him. He’s got amazing control. He’s a very experienced bowler. He bowls very well with the new ball, knows how to deceive the batsman, and is also very economical,” Kohli told Star Sports.

“You have to play your best against all these bowlers, and if you aren’t able to, these bowlers are able to create pressure and increase the chances of getting you out. There are no big teams in the World Cup. Whenever you start focusing only on bigger teams, an upset happens.”

Here are the details of when and where to watch the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh:

When will the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played on Thursday, October 19 at 2pm IST.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The match (Ind vs Ban) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

On which TV channel will the match (Ind vs Ban Cricket World Cup 2023) be telecast live Free in Bangladesh and Other Countires?

Territory Licensee TV Exploitation Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV Australia Fox Sports FOX CRICKET, FOX505, FOX503, Channel 9, HD 9GEMHD Bangladesh Gazi TV GTV, T Sports Canada Willow TV Willow TV Caribbean Islands ESPN Caribbean ESPN, ESPN2 Central & South America and Mexico ESPN Brazil ESPN TBC Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) Yupp TV Hong Kong PCCW Astro Cricket via NowTV India Star Sports Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HINDI, Star Sports 1 HINDI HD, Star Sports 1 TELUGU, Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD, Star Sports 1 TAMIL, Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD, Star Sports 1 KANNADA Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan Star Sports TBC Malaysia MEASAT Astro Cricket MENA Etisalat CricLife Netherlands TBC TBC New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Pacific Islands Digicel TBC Pakistan PTV PTV Sports, A-Sports, PTV National Singapore StarHub HubSports 4, HubSports 5 Sri Lanka Maharaja TV TV1, Sirasa TV, Shakthi TV South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport Action UK Sky Sports Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, CHANNEL 5 (highlights and Final) USA ESPN+ WillowTV

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Team India: Gill, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin/Shardul, Kuldeep Yadav, Siraj, Bumrah

Team Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hassan, Shanto, Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur

