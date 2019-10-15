When and Where to watch India vs Bangladesh FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Score and Streaming in India, IND vs BAN Date and Time, Live Telecast on Starsports, Hotstar and Jio Cricket

The two teams have locked horns 28 times in the past of which the Blue Tigers have emerged victorious on 15 occasions. 11 matches have ended in a tie and Bangladesh have won only twice. Jamal Bhuyan-led side would be eagerly looking to bag their third win against their neighbours.Against Bangladesh, who are at the foot of the group after losing to Afghanistan and Qatar in their first two matches, India will be without the services of their defensive mainstay Sandesh Jhingan who played his heart out against Qatar. He suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury that is likely to keep him out of action for a considerable period.

What: India vs Bangladesh, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Group E, qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

When: 15 October (Tuesday)

When: 7:30 PM IST

Where: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata;

Broadcast: Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Hotstar/JioTV

Squads:

India: GK – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh; DF – Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose; MF – Udanta Kumam, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan; FW – Sunil Chhetri (captain), Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac (Croatia)

Bangladesh: GK – Ashraful Islam Rana, Anisur Rahman Zico, Shahidul Yousuf Sohel; DF – Bishwanath Ghosh, Rahmat Mia, Yeasin Khan, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Riyadul Hasan Rafi, Yeasin Arafat, Raihan Hasan; MF – Jamal Bhuyan (captain), Biplu Ahmed, Robiul Hasan, Sohel Rana, Arifur Rahman, Mamunul Islam, Mohammad Ibrahim; FW- Tawhidul Alam Sabuz, Nabib Newaj Jibon, Motin Mia, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Jewel Rana, Saad Uddin.

Head Coach: Jamie Day (England)