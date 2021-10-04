Male, Maldives: India Football Team will lock horns against Bangladesh in the Blue Tigers’ opening match in the SAFF Championship 2021 on Monday. Bangladesh have kick-started their campaign with a 1-0 win over neighbours Sri Lanka and on the other hand hosts Maldives lost to Nepal by the same score-line. India will be without the services of their premier defender, Sandesh Jhingan due to his club duties with HNK Sibenik. The Igor Stimac-led side face a familiar opponent in Bangla Tigers and would definitely like to start the campaign off with a win. India have won the SAFF Championships a record 7 times more than any one else in the history of the tournament. Bangladesh last won the title back in 2003 beating defending champions, Maldives in the final.Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Sunil Chhetri-Led India Face Bangladesh Test in the Opener

When is the India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match will take place on Monday, October 4 in India.

What are the timings of the India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match being played?

The India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match will be played at National Football Stadium, Male.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match will be telecasted live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Where can you live stream the India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match live streaming will be available on the Discovery+ app and JIOTV.