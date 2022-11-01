LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates, T20 World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to address a press conference at 10 AM IST ahead of the Bangladesh game at the Adelaide Oval. For India, they would like to get back to winning ways after the loss against South Africa. Interesting to see if Rohit reveals details about the playing XI or not at the presser.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid Doesn't Consider Team India As Favourites Against Bangladesh, Here's Why!

Live Updates

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates, T20 World Cup: India would start overwhelming favourites against Bangladesh. But again, Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: KL Rahul had a long net session under the watchful eyes of Dravid and Kohli. Surely, a lot must have been discussed – let us hope he gets among the runs.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Rain threat looms, fans would hope it does not rain. India surely does not want to share points. If that happens, the Zimbabwe game would be a must-win for India.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Bangladesh will rely heavily on Taskin Ahmed to pick wickets early. Interesting to see if he can cope with the batting might of India.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: What Shakib said at the press conference was shocking and that made all the news today. Surely, he tried to put pressure on India by trying to play mind games.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Virat and Suryakumar would again be the key for India. Fans would hope they get among the runs again.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Surely, KL Rahul is playing. Looks like Rishabh Pant could get into the XI. If that happens, it is possible Pant opens with Rohit Sharma.

  • 4:26 PM IST

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: “They have come here to win the World Cup, we are not here to win the World Cup”-Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Ind-Ban Match

  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: The forecasts are of rain on Wednesday at Adelaide. Will it rain or not – we can only find out tomorrow.