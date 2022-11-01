LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Ahead of Ban Game

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to address a press conference at 10 AM IST ahead of the Bangladesh game at the Adelaide Oval. For India, they would like to get back to winning ways after the loss against South Africa. Interesting to see if Rohit reveals details about the playing XI or not at the presser.Also Read - LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan Gets Breakthrough; Nissanka Departs

Live Updates

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Going by what has been said at the presser by Rahul Dravid, it looks like India may play the XI that won the game against Pakistan and the Netherlands. That means, Axar Patel comes back in the side.

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh: Now that the PC is done, the team will head to the venue for their training session. It is an optional session, interesting to see who all would opt for it.

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh: Rahul Dravid showed clarity during his press conference where he said why Dinesh Karthik would be backed and also KL Rahul would continue to open.

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh: Talking about Karthik’s form and performance, Dravid said: “You know it is tough to assess with someone like DK on how he has gone, you don’t get to play many balls. He faced just one ball in the backend of the game against Pakistan, he did not bat against the Netherlands. We thought he sort of built a really good partnership with Suryakumar Yadav against South Africa, we needed that.”

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma Press Conference Updates: Rahul on DK: “Dinesh Karthik is batting in a tough position so we need to back such players”.

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma Press Conference Updates: Rahul Dravid says, “I & Rohit don’t have absolutely no doubt who will open, I know how much impact KL Rahul can make”.

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma Press Conference Updates: Seems like the training session will also get delayed because the PC has not started on the schedule time as yet.

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma Press Conference Updates: India will start a three-hour optional practice session from 11 AM to 2 PM IST. After a break of an hour, the team will conduct another session from 3 PM to 6 PM. Surely, they are leaving no stone unturned.

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma Press Conference Updates: The Men in Blue have opted for a 6-hour Practice session to get the team back in shape after their loss at the hands of South Africa. The practice is due to start shortly.