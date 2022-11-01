LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Ahead of Ban Game

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to address a press conference at 10 AM IST ahead of the Bangladesh game at the Adelaide Oval. For India, they would like to get back to winning ways after the loss against South Africa. Interesting to see if Rohit reveals details about the playing XI or not at the presser.Also Read - England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: Eng Opt To Bat

Live Updates

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: An Indian Express report suggests that Rishabh Pant is likely to replace Dinesh Karthik. And also, KL Rahul is going to retain his spot as per the report.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Rahul Dravid said that Dinesh Karthik is there for a specific reason and hence the team will continue to back him. Do you think it is the right call?

  • 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Without a doubt, India starts favourites against the Tigers. But again, a lot of surprises have taken place in this competition already and hence Bangladesh cannot be considered pushovers.

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Suryakumar Yadav has been in ominous form and fans would hope he shines again. At Adelaide, he would like the short boundaries on the squares.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: There are forecasts of rain and that is not good news for fans. Hopefully, the skies do not open up and there is a full game.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: The match at Adelaide tomorrow is an important game for both sides. For India, a win could more or less seal a semi0final berth for them.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Going by what has been said at the presser by Rahul Dravid, it looks like India may play the XI that won the game against Pakistan and the Netherlands. That means, Axar Patel comes back in the side.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh: Now that the PC is done, the team will head to the venue for their training session. It is an optional session, interesting to see who all would opt for it.

  • 11:36 AM IST

  • 11:34 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh: Rahul Dravid showed clarity during his press conference where he said why Dinesh Karthik would be backed and also KL Rahul would continue to open.