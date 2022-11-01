LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Ahead of Ban Game

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to address a press conference at 10 AM IST ahead of the Bangladesh game at the Adelaide Oval. For India, they would like to get back to winning ways after the loss against South Africa. Interesting to see if Rohit reveals details about the playing XI or not at the presser.Also Read - T20 World Cup: As Semifinal Race Heats Up, India Aim For Victory Against Bangladesh

Live Updates

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: “They have come here to win the World Cup, we are not here to win the World Cup”-Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Ind-Ban Match

  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: The forecasts are of rain on Wednesday at Adelaide. Will it rain or not – we can only find out tomorrow.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Meanwhile, England has set a daunting 180 against New Zealand. Williamson is in the middle and he could be the key in the chase.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: It was raining three hours back in Adelaide. We will provide you with the latest in some time. Stay hooked to india.com.

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: It would be interesting to see what happens at the toss tomorrow. Will the team winning the toss opt to it bat or will opt to field?

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: For England, it is a must-win whereas a win here would almost seal a semi-final spot for New Zealand. Follow India.com for all the LIVE updates of the match.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: England now taking on New Zealand at Gabba in Brisbane. Ben Stokes has won the toss and opted to bat first.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: An Indian Express report suggests that Rishabh Pant is likely to replace Dinesh Karthik. And also, KL Rahul is going to retain his spot as per the report.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Rahul Dravid said that Dinesh Karthik is there for a specific reason and hence the team will continue to back him. Do you think it is the right call?

  • 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Without a doubt, India starts favourites against the Tigers. But again, a lot of surprises have taken place in this competition already and hence Bangladesh cannot be considered pushovers.