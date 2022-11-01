LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Ahead of Ban Game

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to address a press conference at 10 AM IST ahead of the Bangladesh game at the Adelaide Oval. For India, they would like to get back to winning ways after the loss against South Africa. Interesting to see if Rohit reveals details about the playing XI or not at the presser.Also Read - T20 World Cup: As Semifinal Race Heats Up, India Aim For Victory Against Bangladesh

