LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates, T20 World Cup

After a loss against South Africa at Perth, India would like to get back to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if India is ready to make changes to its XI after the loss vs SA. In hours from now, the match will start, stay hooked to india.com for all the latest updates.

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates, T20 World Cup: Follow the latest updates on Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Ind vs Ban playing XI, India Playing XI, Ind vs Ban playing XI, India vs Bangladesh live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 WC 2022 Also Read - The Rishabh Pant Dilemma: Experts Feel He Deserves To Be In Playing 11, His Stats Prove Otherwise

  • 12:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: When India and Bangladesh met last time in the T20 World Cup, it led to a heart-stopping one-run win for the former in Bengaluru in 2016. Whenever these two teams meet on the field, there is always drama, emotions and cricketing brilliance combined to make it an unforgettable match for fans from both countries.

  • 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Bangladesh, on the other hand, arrive into this match on the back of a thrilling three-run win over Zimbabwe in Brisbane. In their campaign where they are also in with a chance to qualify for the semifinals, pacer Taskin Ahmed has been a standout performer for them.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: We are moments away from the toss of the upcoming match between India and Bangladesh. The toss takes place roughly in 90 minutes from now.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Dinesh Karthik walked off the field with a suspected lower-back injury in the game against South Africa. But on the eve of the Bangladesh game, he batted in the nets and looked comfortable. There are whispers that Rishabh Pant could replace him. We will have to wait to find out.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Zimbabwe has been bundled out for 117 runs against the Netherlands. It should be a walk in the park for the Dutch. Some rash shots from the Zimbabwe batters did not help their cause.

  • 11:05 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Zimbabwe is reeling against the Netherlands at the moment. This is going to be a low-scoring affair.

  • 11:02 AM IST

  • 10:10 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: The big relief is that it is not raining and because it did not pour over the night – the outfield would be dry. The strip is on the slower side.

  • 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: The teams have arrived at the Adelaide Oval. In some time, the players would get ready for a warm-up session in the indoor nets in all likelihood.