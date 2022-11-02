LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates, T20 World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to address a press conference at 10 AM IST ahead of the Bangladesh game at the Adelaide Oval. For India, they would like to get back to winning ways after the loss against South Africa. Interesting to see if Rohit reveals details about the playing XI or not at the presser.

Live Updates

  • 12:27 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: If the weekend in Adelaide was bright and sunny, it has changed dramatically – now it is chilly, bitterly cold, and sodden. Tough chances of a full game are high – you just never know.

  • 12:17 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: It is a drop-in pitch that is going to be used for the game tomorrow. Interesting to see how it behaves, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 12:16 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Good news for fans! It is not raining in the city of Adelaide at the moment. Toss is expected to take place on time. It is chilly and this is would not be comforting for the players.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Arshdeep Singh has been in red-hot form in the T20 World Cup and it is safe to say that he has done a decent job in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates, T20 World Cup: India would start overwhelming favourites against Bangladesh. But again, Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: KL Rahul had a long net session under the watchful eyes of Dravid and Kohli. Surely, a lot must have been discussed – let us hope he gets among the runs.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Rain threat looms, fans would hope it does not rain. India surely does not want to share points. If that happens, the Zimbabwe game would be a must-win for India.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Bangladesh will rely heavily on Taskin Ahmed to pick wickets early. Interesting to see if he can cope with the batting might of India.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: What Shakib said at the press conference was shocking and that made all the news today. Surely, he tried to put pressure on India by trying to play mind games.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Virat and Suryakumar would again be the key for India. Fans would hope they get among the runs again.