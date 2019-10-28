The Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi dipped to an alarming 999 in the Patparganj area, but there will be no change to the venue of the opening T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium which will host Sunday’s match.

According to a report in IANS on Sunday, a senior BCCI functionary said that despite the air woes, the match is still on. “There will be no change to the venue of the opening T20I. We do realise that the air in the Capital isn’t in a good position right now, but we are hoping things will get better in the next couple of days,” the functionary said.

According to the AQI standards, 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor while 301-400 is very poor. If the reading crosses 400, the level is severe and is considered seriously harmful for the health. Anything above 500 comes under the emergency category.

The pollution levels in the national capital have seen a dip due to emission from firecrackers and stubble burning in adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR). “Look, we have factored in the post Diwali air pollution in Delhi but since the match is a week away, we are hopeful that the players won’t face any health hazards,” said a senior BCCI official.