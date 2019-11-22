Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the historic first Pink-Ball Test in the country at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday. Bangladesh have brought in Nayeem Hasan and Al-Amin Hossain. India are unchanged.

The tourists were handed an innings and 130-run defeat in the series opener at Indore thanks to a double century from Mayank Agarwal, who received good support from Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. India are clear favourites for this match and will want to capitalise on the opposition who will be low on confidence coming into this game. Their only positive was Abu Jayed who bowled really well to send back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India have been invincible at home and if they pocket the Kolkata Test, they would have completed a record 12th consecutive Test series win at home.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami has been lethal with the new ball and even looks to take a wicket when the ball gets older. Expect a few surprises from the Bengal pacer with the pink ball.

Virat Kohli: We would have batted first as well. Decent grass cover on it, but it’s a hard pitch. With the pink ball there will be something for the first 15 overs. This is another opportunity for us to come and execute our skills. The challenge is to adapt quickl to the ball.

Mominul Haque: We will bat first, the wicket is dry and hard, so that’s why we want to bat first. It’s a brave decision we feel. It’s a great opportunity for everyone. Two changes for us.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma