India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1

Just like the first Test, Bangladesh struggled after opting to bat. Three ducks amongst the top 5 batsmen makes it obvious that they have had a mare. Only Shadman and Liton looked good. The former departed after a goods start. The real cause of concern for Bangladesh is Liton has also departed due to concussion. They will hope that he is fine to bat after the break as they do not have much option in the bench. What will happen? Join us after the break to find out.

Pink ball or red ball, it does not matter to this Indian fast bowling unit. Another Test and another session dominated by the Indian pacers. They were off colours in the start but have grew as they got the better grip of this pink ball. Umesh, Ishant and Shami all got into the wickets coloumn. With 3,2 and 1 respectively. Just a solitary over of spin in this session. Also a special shout out for Wridhimann Saha who has had to face the real challenge with the pink ball but he has been magnificent behind the stumps. Not just picking up a stunner but also saving runs.

Indian bowlers dished out a splendid performance to reduce Bangladesh to 73 for 6 at lunch on the opening day of their Day/Night Test here on Friday. At the break, Nayeem Hasan (0) and Abu Jayed (0) were at the crease after Liton Das (24) was retired hurt on the last ball of the first session.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the historic first Pink-Ball Test in the country at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday. Bangladesh brought in Nayeem Hasan and Al-Amin Hossain. India were unchanged.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 1st innings: 73 for 6 in 21.4 overs (Shadman Islam 29, Liton Das 24 retired hurt; Umesh Yadav 3/29).