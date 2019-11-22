A session which was fully dominated by the Indians. They first bowled out the visitors for a cheap 106 courtesy Ishant Sharma’s 5-fer. He was ably supported by his fellow pacers, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav. The performance was dominant that the spinners got to bowl just one over.

Then, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing and were going at 6 runs per over at one stage before Mayank guided a simple catch to gully. Pujara came out and along with Rohit, has thrown some caution to the wind and have managed to negate the reamining overs before Tea.

Earlier, Indian pacers dished out a splendid performance to bowl out Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden Day/Night Test here on Friday.

So with just 106 on the board, It will take some miraculous effort from Bangladesh to get back in this Test. The Indian players will be more than happy with their efforts and are comfortably in the drivers seat. Join us in a while as Indian openers walk out to bat with the lights starting to take over at this jam-packed Eden Gardens.

Nothing much to talk about Bangladesh’s bowling. They have once again surrendered without much fight. Only Shadman and Liton showed some grit. Luck too did not go their way as Liton’s participation in the game was unfortunately cut shot due to concussion. They will be more disappointed as they failed to make even India bowl under proper lights.

Another brilliant performance from India. The spinners bowled a combined total of just 1 over because the pacers were brilliant with the ball. The trio were excellent with the ball. Ishant led the way with 5 while Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami had 3 wickets and 2 wickets each. All-in-all the Indian pacers were just too good for the visitors.

A 5-wicket haul for Ishant. He leads his side off the field, carving his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian bowler to get a 5-wicket haul in Day-Night Test.