India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma had an eventful press-conference ahead of the 2nd T20I at Rajkot. During the presser, the phone of a journalist derailed Sharma’s thought process as it kept ringing. It may not have gone down well with him, yet he kept a calm demeanour. Reacting to the episode during the live presser, the 32-year-old requested the journalist to put his phone on silent mode.

When Rohit lost his train of thought 📵 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IAfh6WLSZH — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 6, 2019

During the presser, Sharma also hinted at making a few changes to the pace attack at Rajkot.

“Our batting looks good. So I don’t think there’s any change we need to make in our batting. But we’ll analyze the pitch, and based on that we’ll see what we can do as a team,” Rohit told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Previously, ahead of the first T20I, a journalist who was looking for some gossip asked him (Rohit Sharma) to comment on the Delhi smog. Replying to the journalist, Sharma said he will not give him what he is looking for.

Meanwhile, India’s age-old frailties in the shortest format were exposed badly as a Bangladesh produced a clinical performance to stun the hosts in the first T20I of the series. Under the scanner after the loss, India would be aiming to ensure that a plucky Bangladesh doesn’t run away with the momentum when the two sides clash in the second T20 International, which is facing a cyclonic threat on Thursday.

India lost the smog-hit opening T20 in Delhi by seven wickets on Sunday, a stunning result against a side which landed here after the suspension of their biggest cricketer — Shakib Al Hasan — for failure to report corrupt approaches.