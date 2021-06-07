Hello and Welcome to our live coverage between India vs Bangladesh: Also Read - India vs Bangladesh Fooball Live Streaming, World Cup 2022 Qualification: When And Where to Watch IND vs BAN Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV in India

Highlights India vs Bangladesh Football Updates AFC/FIFA Qualifiers: 2-0

India defeated their neighbors by 2-0, to register their first victory in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup/FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Live Updates

  • 9:42 PM IST

    That’s all we have from our Live Blog ! We’ll see you next time, till then stay safe and adieu !

  • 9:39 PM IST

  • 9:28 PM IST

  • 9:27 PM IST

    Live India vs Bangladesh Updates: FULL TIME ! India finally picks up 3 points in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup/2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. India dominated from start to finish enjoying a possession of 70% but was lacking in getting the killer touch for goal. Manvir missed a sitter while Chinglesana came really close as his header was cleared off the line. In the second-half, Sunil Chettri made his presence felt in the best possible way by bagging a brace to take the game away from the Bangla Tigers. FT: IND 2-0 BAN (Sunil Chettri-2)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    Live India vs Bangladesh Updates: Captain Fantastic strikes again ! Takes his tally to 75 International Goals ! Suresh works well to put a cross inside the box from the right-flank which is collected by Chhetri who shows immaculate composure to curl the ball in the top-left corner. IND 2-0 BAN| 92nd Minute

  • 9:18 PM IST

    Live India vs Bangladesh Updates: 4 mins have been added on ! Pronoy Halder and Adil Khan replaces Sana and Brandon respectively ! IND 1-0 BAN| 90+4 Minute

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Live India vs Bangladesh Updates: Yasir attempts a long-ranger but the ball goes out for a corner after taking a deflection. The corner is safely collected by the keeper as Brandon delivers the ball too closely to the custodian. India wants to kill the game with the second goal. IND 1-0 BAN|86th Minute

  • 9:11 PM IST

  • 9:10 PM IST

    Live India vs Bangladesh Updates: This is India’s first open-play goal in the qualifiers. IND 1-0 BAN|83rd Minute

  • 9:07 PM IST

    Live India vs Bangladesh Updates: GOAAAL ! Sunil Chettri fires India into the Lead ! The incredible skipper calmly guides his header inside the net after latching on to a great curling cross from Kuruniyan. IND 1-0 BAN| 79th Minute