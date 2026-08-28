India vs Belgium FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Harmanpreet Singh’s side in 7th-8th place clash

Here are the match details for the upcoming clash between India and Belgium in the hockey World Cup 2026. Scroll down to read the full story to know all the details for this important game.

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India vs Belgium Match Preview

India vs Belgium FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team India is ready to face one of the toughest sides, Belgium, in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on Friday. The fans have set their bars and expectations high for this highly-intense clash.

Both sides will likely to showcase their impressive performance to win this match to move forward and see themselves in a great place. It’s going to be a big challenge for Harmanpreet Singh and his men to defeat Belgium in this clash.

India did not do as well as people expected. Now they want to get some pride back and feel better. They will play strong home team Belgium. The game is for 7th or 8th place in the FIH World Cup. It is here on Friday.

However, both teams will be looking for a massive victory in this match to end their journey in the tournament on a good note. Things are not good for the Indian side, as the defeat came against Argentina, shattered all their dreams of performing well in the tournament and lifting the title.

India lost 3-5 to Argentina in their last second-round match. That loss decided it all. They needed a big win to keep hopes of reaching the semi-finals. But they gave away a goal in just 39 seconds and could not get free from the pressure after that.

Meanwhile, ahead of this big match, India coach Craig Fulton reacted and acknowledged their opponents for their impressive gameplay. “Belgium is a great team and one of the top three in the world. They too will not be happy with their performance in the tournament.”

“They have got a very specific way of playing and have key players to make that structure work. Their penalty corner attack and defence are excellent, and we will have to be very organized and good on the ball. We need to improve our defence and put that in as a platform and then we can go forward from there,” he added.

If we discuss Belgium’s key players, Tom Boon and Alexander Hendrickx are the players who reflected their strong performances in the Pro League. Tom Boon showcased his excellence with 19 goals and Alexander with 15 goals.

Here are all the details about India vs Belgium hockey World Cup 2026 match…

When is India vs Belgium 2026 hockey World Cup 2026 match going to take place?

The India vs Belgium 2026 hockey World Cup 2026 match will start on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Where is India vs Belgium 2026 hockey World Cup 2026 match going to take place?

The India vs Belgium 2026 hockey World Cup 2026 match will be held at Belfius Hockey Arena, in Wavre.

What time will India vs Belgium 2026 hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs Belgium 2026 hockey World Cup match will begin at 9:45 PM.

Where can I watch India vs Belgium 2026 hockey World Cup match on TV in India?

India vs Belgium 2026 hockey World Cup match will be available on TV Star Sports network and DD Sports in India.

How can I watch India vs Belgium 2026 hockey World Cup match in India?

The India vs Belgium 2026 hockey World Cup match will be broadcast live on the JioHotstar app/website as well.

India vs Belgium 2026 hockey World Cup match Team prediction?

India: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

Belgium: Vincent Vanasch, Simon Vandenbroucke, Lucas Balthazar, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Hugo Labouchere, Arthur Van Doren, Maxime Van Oost, Tommy Willems, Arthur De Sloover, Guillaume Hellin, Jack Vloeberghs, Arno Van Dessel, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Thomas Crols, Roman Duvekot, Victor Foubert, Nelson Onana, Thibeau Stockbroekx.