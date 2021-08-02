Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Hockey Semifinal, India vs Belgium UPDATES

New Delhi: India’s hockey team – both Men and Women – are on a roll. After the Manpreet Singh-led team created history as they qualified for the semifinals after a long gap of 49 years, the Women team also followed suit as they stunned the World No. 2 Australia by 1-0 in the quarterfinal. India’s men team will look to continue the good show after beating Great Britain by 3-1. The Men in Blue had given their all in the previous match and they will need to repeat the same to challenge a potent team like Belgium. It is not going to be easy for the Indian team but they will look to give their 120% on the pitch. Apart from one loss of 7-1 against Australia, Manpreet Singh’s team have been amazing throughout the tournament. Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh had scored in the previous match and they are going to once again hold the key against Belgium. Furthermore, India’s goalkeeper P.R Sreejesh has been simply magnificent throughout the tourney as he has come up with stunning saves.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Rani Rampal & Co Reach Semis; Focus Now on Kamalpreet Kaur's Discuss Final

On the other hand, Belgium has been in sublime form. The European team had finished at the top of Group B after winning four out of their five matches, with one match ending in a stalemate. Furthermore, they had beaten Spain by 3-1 in the quarterfinal clash and thus they will enter the contest high on confidence. Also Read - India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule, Day 10, August 1 Sunday: Events, Fixtures, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details

India vs Belgium Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Also Read - Amit Panghal vs Y. Martínez; Pooja Rani vs Li Qian, Tokyo Olympics 2020: When And Where to Watch India's Boxing Matches At The Games

What time will the India vs Belgium hockey semifinal Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start?

India vs Belgium Hockey semifinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place on Tuesday – August 3. The Men’s Hockey Semifinal will start at 7:00 AM IST.

Where will India vs Belgium Hockey semifinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

India vs Belgium Men’s Hockey semifinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at the Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch, Tokyo.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs Belgium Hockey semifinal Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

India vs Belgium Hockey semifinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch India vs Belgium Hockey semifinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

The India vs Belgium Hockey quarterfinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

IND vs BEL Tokyo Olympics Prediction

Belgium might enter the contest as favorites as they are placed at second place in the FIH rankings. However, this Indian team has shown the skills and character to go all the way in the Tokyo Olympics.

IND vs BEL SQUADS

India Squad: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

Belgium’s squad: Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Augustin Meurmans, Alexander Hendrickx, Thomas Briels (c), Félix Veronique B., Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Antoine Kina, Loick Luypaert, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boom