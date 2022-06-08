India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

As the ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata gears up to host the Indian team in their first match of the Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D matches, head coach Igor Stimac said that the “passion from the stands will add an extra strength to the players”.Also Read - India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE Updates: Blue Tigers Take on Angkor Warriors at Salt Lake Stadium

India will be squaring off against Cambodia in the first match of the Asian Cup Qualifiers on Wednesday at the VYBK in Kolkata.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Stimac stated, “We are expecting the fans to come in numbers, to support the national team in the best way possible. Our intent is to press from the start, play at high pressure, and at a high intensity. We need to control the game, and I have to say we are ready for that. We have nothing to hide.”

Star defender Sandesh Jhingan felt, “Qualifying for the Asian Cup should be a norm for Indian football. The mentality needs to be that India will be at the Asian Cup.”

“I joined the team a bit late. But when I came in, I could gauge the improvement in the squad. The improvement among players individually was there to see. We are motivated. We know the potential of this batch, and we need to start delivering,” he maintained.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers match

When is the India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers match ?

The India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will take place on Wednesday, June 8

What is the timing of India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will kickstart at 8.30 PM IST

Where is the India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers match being played?

The India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 3.

Where can you live stream the India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will be available on Disney Hotstar.