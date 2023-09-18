Home

India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs China, Asian Games 2023 match online and on TV.

India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: When India took on Indonesia in the first round of the 1951 Asian Games in Delhi, perhaps nobody realised it would be the start of a very special relationship between Indian football and the continental games. Two golds and one bronze medal later, India gear up to play their 57th match at the Asian Games, the first in nine years, against hosts China in the opening fixture at Hangzhou 2022 at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 17:00 IST.

While six teams participated in the inaugural games in the Indian capital, Hangzhou will have 21 participants battling for the podium. India are also joined by Bangladesh and Myanmar in Group A, with the top two sides and four best third-placed teams progressing to the round of 16. If the star of the show in 1951 was Sahu Mewalal, who netted in each of India’s three wins for the gold, the spotlight will be on Sunil Chhetri this time, as he becomes only the third Indian to captain the team in two Asian Games (2014 and 2022). Sailen Manna (1951 and 1954) and Bhaichung Bhutia (2002 and 2006) are the other two. The likes of Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan, who were part of the Incheon 2014 squad, know exactly how different of a deal Asian Games football is.

What is the timing of the Asian Games 2023 match between India and China ?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and China will be played on Tuesday (September 19) from 5:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Asian Games 2023 match between India and China going to be played?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and China will be played at Huanglong Sports Center Stadium, Huangzhou, China.

Where can I watch the Asian Games 2023 match between India and China on TV ?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and China will be telecasted live on Sony Sports network.

Where can I live stream the Asian Games 2023 match between India and China in India?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and China will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD : Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

