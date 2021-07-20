Live India vs County XI Practice Match Score and Updates Day 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs County XI Practice Match Day 1 in Durham. KL Rahul appears to be in control after a well-made half-century while Ravindra Jadeja looks solid so far – India 188/4 at TEA against County Select XI on day 1 of the practice match in Durham. Earlier, India lost both openers – Rohit Sharma (9) and Mayank Agarwal (28) cheaply as County XI pacer Lyndon James picked up both the wickets. This practice match is a tune-up to the five-match Test series between India and England, starting August 4 in Nottingham. Rohit Sharma has got the opportunity to lead the Indian team in the absence of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Meanwhile, India won the toss and elected to bat first as the batters will look to gain experience of English conditions. Apart from Kohli, Rahane the other notable omissions from the practice match are Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami.Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI Match: Where to Watch IND vs SL Stream Live Match Online, TV Telecast- All You Need to Know

See the latest India vs County XI Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the India Practice Match Day 1 Live Cricket Score, India vs County XI Live match, India vs County XI Live score today, India Practice Match Day 1 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Practice Match Day 1 2021 Live, India Practice Match live score, Youtube live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch Practice Match Day 1 live match, Practice Match Day 1 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs County XI match, India Practice Match Day 1 2021 Live match score, India vs County XI Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match Practice Match Day 1 between India vs County XI from Durham here. Also Read - CSXI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Other Test: Captain, Vice-captain- County Select XI vs India, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's Practice Match at Riverside Ground at 3:30 PM IST July 20 Tuesday

Live Score And Updates India vs County XI Practice Match Day 1

20.15 IST: TEA TIME! India 188/4 in 60 overs vs County Select XI | Rahul 76*, Jadeja 26*; James 2/21, Carson 1/21 Also Read - Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch IRE vs SA Stream Live Cricket- All You Need to Know About 1st T20I

19.55 IST: This is brilliant from Rahul and Jadeja, they are making County bowlers toil hard for a wicket. 50-run partnership is up between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Both batsmen have batted sensibly and looked in control so far. On the other hand, the hosts’ bowlers have constantly asked questions and the Indians have answered them brilliantly so far. India 181/4 in 56 overs vs County Select XI

19.35 IST: Rahul reaches FIFTY in style!



19:30 IST: FIFTY! KL Rahul has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Good batting from the Team India batsman, he has not allowed the opposition bowlers to get under the skin. On the other end, Jadeja is looking solid. IND 156/4 vs CSXI at Riverside Ground

19.19 IST: SIX! Rahul has stepped on the accelerator, he’s taking the attack to the opposition with some brilliant strokeplay. Meanwhile, India just 10 shy of the 150-mark. Jadeja, on the other end, is looking solid so far – good upright defense from the all-rounder. India 139/4 in 45 overs vs County Select XI

18:57 IST: VIHARI’s WICKET



18:51 IST: OUT! Liam Patterson-White removes Hanuma Vihari for 24. Once again another Indian batsman fell in the trap after getting the start. Vihari is the culprit this time for throwing away his wicket after spending more than an hour at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja is the next man in for India. IND 107/4 in 38 overs vs CSXI

18.41 IST: 100 up for India!



18:39 IST: 100 up for India, Vihari and Rahul started steadily after for the visitors after the Lunch break. Both the batsmen are appearing in good touch and looking comfortable on the pitch at the moment.

17:51 IST: Mayank Castled ‘Through The Gate’



17:45 IST: Day 1 – Lunch – Indian 80/3 (30.0 Ovs) vs County Select XI | Hanuma Vihari 16*, KL Rahul 5*; Lyndon James 2/13, Jack Carson 1/18. Indians throw away their wickets after getting the start. Captain Rohit Sharma failed to get going and was departed cheaply for 9. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal (28) and Cheteshwar Pujara (21) got the starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores.

17:18 IST: OUT! Jack Carson removes CheteshwaR Pujara for 21. Once again, Pujara has failed to convert his start into a big score. The right-hander looked all set for a big one here but Carson bowled beautiful delivery and Pujara was stumped. Wicketkeeper James Rew makes no mistake. India 67/3 in 24.1 over vs County Select XI

16:56 IST: Both Pujara and VIhari are trading caution at the moment as India look to rebuild after early blows. Meanwhile, it’s a good chance for County XI bowlers to keep up the pressure on the visiting team and not allow any partnership to blossom. IND 56/2 in 20 overs vs CSXI

16.35 IST: Second Wicket! Mayank Agarwal departs for 28, Lyndon James is the man again for the hosts. This is a big wicket for India as Mayank was looking in good touch and was well-set for a big one. India 46/2 in 14 overs vs County Select XI

16:14 IST: Wicket: Rohit Sharma (9) has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. James strikes and India lose their first wicket. Pujara is the new man in for INDS. 33-1 (10)

16:04 IST: Avesh Khan who is playing on behalf of the County XI has been expensive in his first spell. Craig Miles and Lyndon James have pulled things back a bit after a flurry of boundaries from the openers. James starts off with a maiden. INDS 32-0 in 8 overs. Rohit Sharma 9 (28) Mayank Agarwal 23 (25)

15:54 IST: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are the two opening batsmen for India. India have got off to a quick start, thanks to a couple of boundaries by Agarwal who is looking in very good touch. Rohit on the other hand has been more circumspect out of the two openers. Both the openers would look to capitalise on the good start.

15: 30 IST: SQUADS

County Select XI (Batting 11, Fielding 11): Zak Chappell, Robert Yates, Haseeb Hameed, James Rew, Washington Sundar, Will Rhodes(c), Jake Libby, Craig Miles, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Jack Carson, Avesh Khan.

Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Indians opted to bat vs County Select XI