Match Highlights India vs County XI Practice Match, Cricket Updates Day 1: KL Rahul gave a timely reminder to the Indian team management with a sublime first-class hundred against County Select XI on the opening day of the warm-up game at Riverside Ground on Tuesday. The Indian team, without its regular skipper Virat Kohli (back niggle) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (hamstring injury), ended the day at 306 for 9 despite early hiccups, thanks to Rahul’s 101 off 150 balls following which he was “retired out”. His innings had 11 fours and a six. Ravindra Jadeja (75 off 146 balls) also played his part to perfection during the 127-run fifth-wicket stand with Rahul after the top-order failed to make optimal use of proper game time. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma (9), his likely opening partner in Nottingham, Mayank Agarwal (28), veteran Cheteshwar Pujara (21) and Hanuma Vihari (24) didn’t spend enough time at the crease in the designated first-class game.Also Read - England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming: Where to Watch ENG vs PAK Stream Live Cricket Online, TV - All You Need to Know About 3rd T20I

See the latest India vs County XI Match Highlights, cricket updates here.

22:40 IST: India 306/9 at STUMPS Also Read - CSXI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Other Test: Captain, Vice-captain- County Select XI vs India, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's Practice Match at Riverside Ground at 3:30 PM IST July 20 Tuesday

22:35 IST: Day 1 – India 306/9 at STUMPS vs County Select XI in Durham! Rahul 101, Jadeja 75; Miles 3/42, James 2/32

22:15 IST: Miles on fire, he gets his third!



22:13 IST: OUT! Ravindra Jadeja falls on 75, Craig Miles is the man again for County Select XI. Jadeja was batting brilliantly and played a gem of a knock here, it was laced with five boundaries and one maximum. India 290/8 in 85 overs vs County Select XI

22:01 IST: Miles Wreaking Havoc in Indian Camp!

21:59 IST: OUT! Craig Miles picks up his second wicket of the over, Axar Patel is gone for a DUCK! India 282/7 in 83 overs vs County Select XI

21:56 IST: OUT! Shardul Thakur’s 20-run cameo comes to an end here in Durham, Craig Miles sends his back to the pavilion. Jadeja still looking solid at the other end. IND 282/6 vs County 11

21:40 IST: Sir Jadeja Answers ‘The Call’



21:35 IST: Back-to-back boundaries! 250 up for India. Jadeja is in attack mode now. Shardul Thakur joins him at the crease. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is back to the pavilion after retiring out after scoring the hundred. India 251/5 in 76 overs vs County Select XI

21:15 IST: HUNDRED FOR RAHUL!

21:12 IST: 100 for KL Rahul! What a knock this has been from the right-hander, the team was under pressure and he responds immediately. Top stuff! With wickets falling at the other end, Rahul kept himself composed and played a solid hand to lay a strong platform for a good total. India 234/4 in 72 overs vs County Select XI

20:52 IST: 200 up for India. The partnership is growing between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja and these are dangerous signs for the home team – County Select XI. Rahul and Jadeja have batted sensibly so far and put the bad balls away to keep the scoreboard moving. India 201/4 in 62 overs vs County Select XI

20:25 IST: IND 188/4 at TEA vs COUNTY 11

20:15 IST: TEA TIME! India 188/4 in 60 overs vs County Select XI | Rahul 76*, Jadeja 26*; James 2/21, Carson 1/21

19:55 IST: This is brilliant from Rahul and Jadeja, they are making County bowlers toil hard for a wicket. 50-run partnership is up between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Both batsmen have batted sensibly and looked in control so far. On the other hand, the hosts’ bowlers have constantly asked questions and the Indians have answered them brilliantly so far. India 181/4 in 56 overs vs County Select XI

19:35 IST: Rahul reaches FIFTY in style!



19:30 IST: FIFTY! KL Rahul has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Good batting from the Team India batsman, he has not allowed the opposition bowlers to get under the skin. On the other end, Jadeja is looking solid. IND 156/4 vs CSXI at Riverside Ground

19:19 IST: SIX! Rahul has stepped on the accelerator, he’s taking the attack to the opposition with some brilliant strokeplay. Meanwhile, India just 10 shy of the 150-mark. Jadeja, on the other end, is looking solid so far – good upright defense from the all-rounder. India 139/4 in 45 overs vs County Select XI

18:57 IST: VIHARI’s WICKET



18:51 IST: OUT! Liam Patterson-White removes Hanuma Vihari for 24. Once again another Indian batsman fell in the trap after getting the start. Vihari is the culprit this time for throwing away his wicket after spending more than an hour at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja is the next man in for India. IND 107/4 in 38 overs vs CSXI

18:41 IST: 100 up for India!



18:39 IST: 100 up for India, Vihari and Rahul started steadily after for the visitors after the Lunch break. Both the batsmen are appearing in good touch and looking comfortable on the pitch at the moment.

17:51 IST: Mayank Castled ‘Through The Gate’



17:45 IST: Day 1 – Lunch – Indian 80/3 (30.0 Ovs) vs County Select XI | Hanuma Vihari 16*, KL Rahul 5*; Lyndon James 2/13, Jack Carson 1/18. Indians throw away their wickets after getting the start. Captain Rohit Sharma failed to get going and was departed cheaply for 9. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal (28) and Cheteshwar Pujara (21) got the starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores.

17:18 IST: OUT! Jack Carson removes CheteshwaR Pujara for 21. Once again, Pujara has failed to convert his start into a big score. The right-hander looked all set for a big one here but Carson bowled beautiful delivery and Pujara was stumped. Wicketkeeper James Rew makes no mistake. India 67/3 in 24.1 over vs County Select XI

16:56 IST: Both Pujara and VIhari are trading caution at the moment as India look to rebuild after early blows. Meanwhile, it’s a good chance for County XI bowlers to keep up the pressure on the visiting team and not allow any partnership to blossom. IND 56/2 in 20 overs vs CSXI

16.35 IST: Second Wicket! Mayank Agarwal departs for 28, Lyndon James is the man again for the hosts. This is a big wicket for India as Mayank was looking in good touch and was well-set for a big one. India 46/2 in 14 overs vs County Select XI

16:14 IST: Wicket: Rohit Sharma (9) has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. James strikes and India lose their first wicket. Pujara is the new man in for INDS. 33-1 (10)

16:04 IST: Avesh Khan who is playing on behalf of the County XI has been expensive in his first spell. Craig Miles and Lyndon James have pulled things back a bit after a flurry of boundaries from the openers. James starts off with a maiden. INDS 32-0 in 8 overs. Rohit Sharma 9 (28) Mayank Agarwal 23 (25)

15:54 IST: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are the two opening batsmen for India. India have got off to a quick start, thanks to a couple of boundaries by Agarwal who is looking in very good touch. Rohit on the other hand has been more circumspect out of the two openers. Both the openers would look to capitalise on the good start.

15: 30 IST: SQUADS

County Select XI (Batting 11, Fielding 11): Zak Chappell, Robert Yates, Haseeb Hameed, James Rew, Washington Sundar, Will Rhodes(c), Jake Libby, Craig Miles, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Jack Carson, Avesh Khan.

Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Indians opted to bat vs County Select XI