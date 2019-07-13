India vs DPR Korea Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 Final: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch IND vs KOR TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

India vs DPR Korea Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 Match Preview:

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, the ongoing Intercontinental Cup has been billed as a crucial opportunity to prepare for the same and according to national team assistant coach Venkatesh S., the coaching staff will continue “assessing the players” as the Blue Tigers take on DPR Korea in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Venkatesh said, “For head coach Igor Stimac, all the 23 players are equal and we have multiple players for each position. We have picked the best 23 players in the country and with six substitutions per match, we want to use everyone and see how they react to certain situations.”

“Our plan has to be to win the game, of course, irrespective of who plays. The coach has clearly stated that these games are to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers and we don’t want to put too much pressure on the players or lose anyone due to injuries,” he added.

In the opening match of the tournament, India lost 2-4 to Tajikistan despite taking a 2-0 lead in the first half.

India vs DPR Korea Probable Starting XI

India (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Jerry Lalrinzual, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri

Korea DPR (4-4-2): An Tae Song, Ri Thong IL, Jang Kuk Chol, Ri Yong Chol, Ri Chang Ho, Sim Hyon Jin, Ri Un Chol, Ri Un IL, Jong Il Gwan, Han Thae Hyok, Kim Yong IL

India vs Korea DPR: Head-to-Head

India: 0

Korea DPR: 5

Draw: 3

India vs DPR Korea When And Where To Watch In India

When is the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and DPR Korea?

The Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and DPR Korea is on July 13, 2019.

Where is the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and DPR Korea?

The Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and DPR Korea is at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

What time will the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and DPR Korea start?

The Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and DPR Korea will start at 8 PM local time (IST).

Where can I watch the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and DPR Korea on TV?

The TV Broadcast of Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and DPR Korea will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3.

Where can I watch the online live streaming of Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and DPR Korea?

The online live streaming of Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and DPR Korea will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.