India vs England, 1st ODI: Three Lions announce playing XI – Check who’s in and who’s out

Jacob Bethell has been handed with a surprise promotion to open the batting alongside Ben Duckett

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England's Jacob Bethell walks off the field after his dismissal during the third T20 International between India and England during the India tour of England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

After securing a 4-0 whitewash of India in the 5-match T20I series, England will be looking to continue with the same momentum in 3-match ODI series, which starts tomorrow with the 1st one-day taking place in Edgbaston.

On the eve of the match, the Three Lions have announced their playing XI for the opening ODI against India at Edgbaston, with all-rounder Jacob Bethell handed a surprise promotion to open the batting alongside Ben Duckett. The move is the biggest talking point from Harry Brook’s first ODI team selection as England begin a three-match series looking to bounce back after their recent T20I success over India.

Bethell’s elevation to the top of the order comes as England continue to invest in the talented left-hander across formats.

The 22-year-old has impressed with his aggressive stroke play and composure under pressure, and team management believes his fearless approach can provide quick starts during the powerplay. The decision means England have opted for flexibility rather than a conventional specialist opener.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Backs veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to turn India’s fortunes around ahead of 1st ODI against England

Experienced campaigner Joe Root returns to strengthen the middle order after missing the T20I series, adding stability and experience to a batting unit led by captain Harry Brook. Root is expected to play a key role at No. 3, while Jos Buttler will feature in his landmark 200th ODI appearance for England. The wicketkeeper-batter remains one of England’s most destructive white-ball players and will look to celebrate the milestone with a match-winning performance.

England’s batting line-up includes Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), and Will Jacks. The lower middle order will be supported by all-rounder Brydon Carse, whose pace and hitting ability provide balance to the side.

The bowling attack features a mix of experience and youth, with Adil Rashid leading the spin department.

Rashid’s record against India in white-ball cricket makes him a crucial figure in the middle overs. The pace attack comprises Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood and Sonny Baker, with Carse serving as the fourth seam-bowling option. England will hope the trio can exploit home conditions and keep India’s star-studded batting line-up under pressure throughout the innings.

England Playing XI for the 1st ODI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Sonny Baker.

India squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.