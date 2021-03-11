India vs England 1st T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad: Likely Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For 1st T20I

India vs England 1st T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad Weather Forecast

The first T20I between India and England will go underway on March 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad. After beating England 3-1 in the Test series, the next challenger for India is to get the better of England in the five-match T20I series which is also considered as a tune-up for the T20I World Cup which will be held this year in India. The series will play a crucial role in deciding the team combination of the Men in Blue as they are still several problems in the middle-order regarding the selectional call. The crucial no. 4 is still vacant in India's batting line-up with Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav being the prime contenders currently. Meanwhile, in the bowling department, Team India is still not sure about the fast bowling partners of Jasprit Bumrah.

The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad is expected to be hot and humid. The spinners will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors of the game.

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch for the first T20I is expected to help the spinners if they hit the right area. The team management needs to make a bowling plan which will work in the opening clash also as the bowlers should test the batsmen to play more in straight lines.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat first. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

India vs England Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.