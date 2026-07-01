IND vs ENG 1st T20I Predicted Playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN, Sanju Samson OUT, Varun Chakravarthy set to…

IND vs ENG 2026 1st T20: The long-awaited debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could take place in the first game of five-match series at the Chester-le-Street in Durham on Wednesday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (left) and Ishan Kishan at a training session at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Tuesday. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 1st T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India may look to ring in some changes as they begin a five-match T20I series against hosts England at the Riverside Ground at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Wednesday. The reigning T20 World Cup champions are coming into this series on the back of a shocking 2-0 series loss at the hands of Ireland last week.

All Indian cricket fans are waiting for much-awaited international debut of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who set the IPL 2026 season alight on way to winning the Orange Cap with 776 runs at a strike-rate of 237.3. If Sooryavanshi makes his debut in the first T20I against England, he will become the youngest-ever male cricketer from India to play in international cricket, breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar who had made his debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days against Pakistan in 1989.

Sooryavanshi has been kept on the bench in the two-match T20I series against Ireland by captain Shreyas Iyer, who remaining non-committal on whether the Rajasthan Royals youngster will make his debut at Chester-le-Street.

“You never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. This is very private,” Iyer said about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“This is something that we discuss in the team. We can’t let everyone know about what combination we are going to play and let the opponents know that this is going to happen. He is a prodigy and whenever he gets an opportunity to play, definitely, he will do (a) brilliant (job),” Iyer added.

Even England captain Harry Brook was prepared to face Sooryavanshi in the series, should he make his international debut in the five upcoming games.

“We’ve got our tactics and hopefully they work,” Brook said on the eve of the opening match about facing Sooryavanshi.

“There’s been a lot of digging behind the scenes to see what we can do to try and stop them from playing their best cricket,” he added.

If Sooryavanshi does get it in, it could be at the huge expense of Sanju Samson – who failed in the both the matches in Ireland. The Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper only managed 5 and 0 in the two games in Belfast.

That will mean that Punjab Kings all-rounder Suryansh Shedge will retain his place in the playing 11 after a forgettable debut in the second T20I vs Ireland. World No. 2 T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy is also set to make a comeback after missing the Ireland series as he was continuing his rehab for a foot injury sustained in IPL 2026.

If Chakravarthy returns to the side, it could be at the expense of Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav, who had also made his debut in the last match. England, on the other hand, are set to rest Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, after they featured in the third Test vs New Zealand last week.

Setbacks don’t define champions. Their response does. Now it’s time for #TeamIndia to roar in the Lion’s Den. Watch #ENGvIND 1st T20I, tonight at 9 PM, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels. #SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #GroundTumharaJeetHamari2 pic.twitter.com/mNUYUPco0a — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 1, 2026

India vs England 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

India: Sanju Samson/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Suryansh Shedge, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Butler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood