In a crucial match of the ongoing four-match series, India will square off against England in the third Test match at the Motera Cricket Stadium from today. The winner of this contest will take an unassailable lead with the series currently locked at one-all after both teams won a contest each. The tourists started the tour with a bang winning by 227 runs but then the hosts repaid in kind with a record 317-run win to draw level. Also Read - 10 Things You Should Know About Motera Cricket Stadium Today

A lot is riding on this Test and the series. The winner of this day-night match not only avoid a series defeat but also take a major step in ensuring a final berth for the ICC World Test Championship. As the scenario goes, India need to win the series either 2-1 or 3-1 while England must win 3-1 to set up a date with New Zealand at the historic Lord’s in June this year. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Day-Night Test Online And on TV

The Motera Stadium is also all decked up to play host to its first international match after undergoing a massive redevelopment that saw it being rebuilt from scratch. It’s capacity to host 1,10,000 fans makes it the world’s biggest cricket stadium, surpassing the earlier record of 90,000 held by Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground. Also Read - India vs England: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise on Ishant Sharma Ahead Pink-Ball Test at Motera, Shares Interesting Anecdote of His Friendship With India Pacer

A host of dignitaries are scheduled to be present at the venue to mark the occasion including President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Here’s a brief guide on how to purchase tickets to watch the match live and how you can reach the venue.

What: India vs England, 3rd Test

When: February 24-28

Venue: Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 2:30 PM IST (Toss at 2:00 PM IST)

How to buy tickets online?

The tickets are available to be purchased online at BookMyShow. The price for the tickets start from Rs 300 up to Rs 2.500. All you have to do is visit the official website of BookMyShow and then navigate to England Tour of India 2021 from where you will be informed about the next steps, the restrictions in place due to security reasons and COVID-19 guidelines.

How to reach the venue?

You can use your own private vehicle but as per the latest information, the parking as of now is unavailable at the venue owing to security restrictions. So, we recommend you to public transport. You can hail a cab or a bus ride.

22, 87, 90 SHUTTLE are the bus lines that stop near Motera Stadium.