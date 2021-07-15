After wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, a support staff member of the Indian cricket team in England has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, as per a report by NDTV. Three other coaching assistants have been quarantined as a precautionary measure following this development. Along with Pant, three coaching staff members have been isolated and will not join the team bubble in Durham. India are coached by head coach Ravi Shastri, with R Sridhar (fielding), Bharath Arun (bowling) and Vikram Rathour (batting) as assistants.Also Read - Mohammad Kaif Questions Virat Kohli's Team Selection Policy

Earlier in the day, a BCCI source confirmed that Pant has been in isolation for the past eight days. He is, according to the source, asymptomatic at this point. “He is in quarantine at an acquaintance’s place and won’t be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday,” he said without divulging when the 23-year-old will join the squad. Also Read - Odisha Lockdown: State Extends Restrictions in 10 Districts Till Aug 1 | Full List of Guidelines Here

However, he is likely to undergo a COVID-19 test in the next couple of days. The rest of the squad, sans Pant and the injured Shubman Gill, left for Durham on Thursday from London. Also Read - Over 20 Children Hospitalised After Testing COVID Positive in Puducherry

Gill had sustained a leg injury earlier this month and the young batsman had left the team’s bio-bubble. The development comes close on the heels of BCCI secretary Jay Shah sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent, warning it about the rising cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

The break was given to the players after the World Test Championship against New Zealand, which the team lost last month.

“Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected,” BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla told PTI.

“As of now no other player has tested positive. Also you must be aware our secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to all players to maintain protocols,” Shukla added.

It is understood that Pant has been afflicted by the Delta variant which has led to the rising number of cases in England.

The 23-year-old Pant was seen attending a Euro championship match last month and had even posted pictures on his social media accounts. He underwent a test after experiencing low-grade fever.

Shah, in his letter, told the players to “avoid” crowded places as Covishield, the vaccine which has been given to the team, only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.

In fact, Shah’s letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to the Wimbledon and Euro Championships, both of which recently concluded there.

The Indian team is due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4. It will play a practice game starting July 20 as a build-up to the high-intensity series.

The India-England showdown marks the beginning of the second cycle of the World Test Championship.