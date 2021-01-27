Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday was seen in high spirits as fans got a glimpse of his life on the first day of the quarantine ahead of the first Test against England in Chennai. In the video, Rahane – who comes across as a shy person – was shaking a leg with his little daughter – who seemed to be enjoying the company of her father. It was heartwarming for fans to see Rahane in a relaxing mood after an absorbing tour of Australia. Also Read - 'His Dialogue Delivery is Like Superstar Rajinikanth' - Bharat Arun Reveals How Coach Ravi Shastri Talks During Team Huddles

It was the cricketer’s wife Radhika – who shared the video. “My entertainment in quarantine #day1,” she wrote on Instagram. Also Read - India vs England: What is The Difference Between Virat Kohli And Ajinkya Rahane as a Leader? Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Explains

Rahane – who hot a match-winning century in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne recently – would be expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming series against England – who have been in good form lately and have also got a feel of the sub-continent conditions. The touring English side recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 and would be brimming with confidence.

For India, many players who missed out on the Australia Tests would make a return to the side and that will bolster the hosts. Virat Kohli would join the team bubble this week along with all the other players. The cricketers could be seen travelling with their wife and children as the BCCI has lifted the restriction.

The iconic M. A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai will host the first two Tests, with the opening Test scheduled to start on February 5. The third and the fourth Tests will be played from February 24 and March 4 at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium, respectively. The third Test will be played with a pink ball.

Following the red-ball format, the two sides will lock horns in a five-match T20I and a three-match ODI series.