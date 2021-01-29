After a historic Test series win Down Under, the next hurdle for India in the ICC World Test Championship is the four-match Test series against England. The series will commence on February 5 in Chennai. The Asian giants are high on morale after beating Australia without many of their key players including skipper Virat Kohli who returned to India after the opening Test on paternity leave. Meanwhile, several other players also got injured during the tour like Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari. Also Read - ICC World Test Championship 2021: Pakistan Pip South Africa to Take 5th Spot After Karachi Test Win, Virat Kohli-Led India Continue to Dominate No.1 Position Ahead of New Zealand

However, for the England series, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin have returned to the squad for the first Two Tests. India will be firm favorites in the series. Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara Claims He Still Has Aspirations to Play white-ball Cricket For Team India

On the other hand, England are also riding high on confidence after beating Sri Lanka at their home on turning pitch. England completed the whitewash as Skipper Joe Root was in majestic touch throughout the series while the rest of the work was done by the bowlers who brought their A-game on the table for the series. Also Read - IND vs ENG Tests: ECB Clears Air on Jonny Bairstow Return For India Tour After Graham Thorpe's Claim

England have also recalled their star players Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer who were rested for the Sri Lanka series.

ENG Tour of IND 2021 Schedule

Tests:

February 05-09: 1st Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 09:30 AM IST

February 13-17: 2nd Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 09:30 AM IST

February 24-28: 3rd Test (Day-Night) at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 02:30 PM IST

March 04-08: 4th Test at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09:30 PM IST

T20Is:

March 12: 1st T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 14: 2nd T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 16: 3rd T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 18: 4th T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 20: 5th T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

ODIs:

March 23: 1st ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM IST

March 26: 2nd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM IST

March 28: 3rd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM IST

IND vs ENG Full Squads

India Squad (For first two Tests):

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

Net bowlers:

Ankit Rajpoot, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Standby players:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Priyank Panchal, KS Bharat

England squad (For first two Tests):

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.