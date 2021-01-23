India vs England 2021

After a successful Australia tour, the Indian team would be ready to host England in a couple of week's time for a four-match Test series. It is going to be a full-fledged series that will feature the ICC Tests Championship games, the T20Is, and then the ODIs. The opening Test of the highly-anticipated series is scheduled to start on February 5 at the M. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The first two Tests which will be played in Chennai would feature no spectators.

ENG Tour of IND 2021 Schedule

February 13-17: 2nd Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 09: 30 AM IST

February 24-28: 3rd Test (Day-Night) at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 02:30 PM IST

March 04-08: 4th Test at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09:30 PM IST

T20Is:

March 12: 1st T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 14: 2nd T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 16: 3rd T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 18: 4th T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 20: 5th T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

ODIs:

March 23: 1st ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM IST

March 26: 2nd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM IST

March 28: 3rd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM IST

ENG Tour of IND 2021 Squads

India skipper Virat Kohli – who was on paternity leave – would come back, while veteran pacer Ishant Sharma is also set to join the squad.

Squad

India Squad (For first two Tests):

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

Net bowlers:

Ankit Rajpoot, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Standby players:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Priyank Panchal, KS Bharat

England squad (For first two Tests):

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.