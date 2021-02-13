The Indian umpires were under the spotlight on a pitch that assisted spin from the first day in Chennai on Saturday. With a couple of hash decisions during the course of the day, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reckoned not watching the entire replay was the wrong thing on TV Umpire Anil Chaudhary’s part. Gambhir also added that England would have been extremely unhappy had Rahane made them pay after the lapse in umpiring decision. Also Read - Rishabh Pant-Ben Stokes in Heated Chat During 2nd Test in Chennai as India Wicketkeeper Tries to Delay Proceedings

"That wasn't the right thing. Obviously, the third umpire needs to look into everything. And I'm sure, had he [Rahane] stayed a little longer, England would have been very, very unhappy," Gambhir said on the Star Sports Network.

Gambhir also cautioned the Indian umpires who faced flak on social media for some poor umpiring calls during the opening day.

“You ended up taking a review because you knew there is something and till the time you don’t check the entire thing, England would have been very hard done by that. Yes, he got out probably after not scoring any runs after that but then these are things which you have to be very professional with, especially the third umpires,” Gambhir added.

There was another decision which involved centurion Rohit Sharma. The India opener survived as there was plenty of doubt.

Former English captain Michael Vaughan and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell criticised the umpiring as well.

At stumps on day one, India are 300 for six, thanks to a brilliant 161 from Rohit. The Enlish bowlers struggled after the first session as Rohit along with Ainkya Rahane played fluently to put India in a commanding position.

India will look to add to their overnight score on Sunday and hope Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel can see off the first hour.