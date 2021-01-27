The visiting team English cricket team arrived in India on Wednesday afternoon for a full-fledged tour. Google CEO Sundar Pichai – who is an avid cricket follower – greeted the English side with the warmest welcome. The England Cricket Twitter handle posted a video where the players can be seen have arrived in Chennai. Pichai saw this video and was quick to react to it. Also Read - India vs England: What is The Difference Between Virat Kohli And Ajinkya Rahane as a Leader? Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Explains
The Chennai-born Pichai welcomed the touring party to his city, Chennai. "Welcome to my hometown, wish I was there. Should be a great series," tweeted Pichai.
Born in Chennai, Pichai got his Engg degree from IIT Kharagpur before heading to the USA for his Master's.
Here is the much-talked-about reaction:
Here is how fans loved Pichai’s warm gesture and reacted on it:
The English team arrived in Chennai at 10:30 and headed to their hotels where they now are in a bubble.
It is expected to be a mouthwatering series as both sides are well-matched and in-form. While England has just defeated a lacklustre Sri Lankan side, a depleted Indian side beat a formidable Australian side on their soil.
The hosts would have a few of their stars making a come back to the side after missing out in Australia due to various reasons. The first Test is scheduled to start on February 5 in Chennai.