If India is missing one player in the ongoing Test at Chennai against England, that would probably be Ravindra Jadeja – who could have been an asset for the side in the game. Jadeja is out of the first two Tests against England in Chennai due to an injury he picked up in Australia – not long back. With the nation hoping Jadeja comes back to the side immediately, the all-rounder shared an update about his whereabouts with his fans. Also Read - Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Chennai: Ollie Pope Departs as ENG Six Down

In a video, he shared on Twitter – it appears to seem he is on a safari where he has bumped into three lions. The cricketer describes it as his ‘best experience’. His caption read: “Woah ! Best experience ever.” Also Read - Twitter Reactions: Wishes Pour in as Ishant Sharma Becomes Third India Fast Bowler to Take 300 Test Wickets

This is not the first time Jadeja has got close to a lion. In the past, he has also got into trouble for his adventures with lions.

Jadeja is a crucial member of the side and on Indian conditions, he can be lethal. With the ICC World Test Championship at stake, India certainly would be hurt by his absence. Shahbaz Nadeem – who is on the side in place of Jadeja – has not made a massive impact on the game in Chennai. Most experts like Michael Vaughan and Sunil Gavaskar have reckoned that the absence of Jadeja gives England a sniff.

Opting to bat first, England made most of the slow conditions in Chennai and piled on the runs. Joe Root continued his sublime form in the sub-continent as he hit 218 in the first essay, helping England post a mammoth 578.

In response to 578, India found the going difficult on the third day as they failed to avoid the follow-on as they were bundled out for 337.

The tourists are currently in the driver’s seat and India is in a spot of bother at home.