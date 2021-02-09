In the morning session of the fifth and final day of the first Test in Chennai, England pacer James Anderson scythed through the India batting order changing the scenario dramatically in his team’s favour with sensational spell during which he accounted for Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant. His performance has put England on the brink of a what will be counted among their famous wins if they achieve it. Also Read - India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 5: Virat Kohli Hits Fifty to Keep IND's Hopes Alive
He first got one through the gates of Gill, who was looking good having struck a third fifty in only his fourth Test, and have him clean bowled. In the same over, he trapped vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane but the on-field umpire turned it down.
However, off the very next delivery, he produced another peacher to knock off the stumps again and send Rahane back to the dressing room. And later, Pant, who has now become India's saviour, was dislodged on 11.
A dazzling display resulted in Anderson becoming one of the top trends on Twitter in India with fans hailing the prolific pacer.
India started the day at 39/1 with Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara and slipped to 144/6 at lunch, chasing a massive target of 420 to win the contest. The second Test of the series will also be played at the same venue,