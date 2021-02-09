Former English captain Michael Vaughan took a subtle jibe at India after England beat the hosts by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai. Vaughan – reminded of India gifting a signed T-shirt to Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test at Gabba – curiously asked if the hosts had done a similar gesture for English skipper Joe Root or not after the loss. Root who scored a brilliant 218 in the first essay to set up the English win was playing his 100th Test. Also Read - 'NO REGRETS': Virat Kohli Reveals Reason Behind Kuldeep Yadav's Omission From 1st Test

Vaughan’s tweet read: “India gifted @NathLyon421 a signed shirt for his 100th Test at the end of the Gabba Win … Did @root66 receive one today after the loss ?? Not sure if it happened ? Can anyone confirm ?” Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ajinkya Rahane Following Failure in 1st Test in Chennai vs England

Not just Vaughan, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen also took a potshot after India lost the match. Pietersen tweeted in Hindi and that that surprised the fans. Pietersen wrote that he had warned India not to get complacent after the Australia triumph.

His post read: “India, yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha.”

The visitors restricted India for just 192 runs in the massive 420 chase as left-arm offspinner Jack Leach claimed four wickets while veteran James Anderson picked three.

India witnessed a miserable batting collapse in the middle-order on Day 5 which led to a humiliating defeat. Skipper Virat Kohli fought hard with a 72-run knock but he didn’t get much support from the other players.

England has now taken a crucial 1-0 lead in the four-match series.