Former English batsman Owais Shah feels England does not have the arsenal to beat India in the upcoming four-match Test series. Shah believes England do not have the bowlers to win against the formidable hosts and reckons the Virat Kohli-led side will win the series 2-1.

"I don't think we have the bowlers to do the business in India, unfortunately, this time. I think it might be 2-1 to India," Shah told Sports Today.

Hailing England's recent win over Sri Lanka, Shah said that the wickets were not best suited for Test matches as the ball was spinning from Day one.

“England will get a lot of confidence from what they did in Sri Lanka. 2-0 is a really good achievement. Also the conditions they were given, the ball was turning from Day 1 of the first Test which is unlike a Test wicket. It was challenging conditions and the way England came out on top was pretty impressive.

Shah also feels the spinners of England – Dom Bess and Jack Leach – who will be tested against star India batsmen and that would be interesting to watch.

“I don’t think the bowlers, the two spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach, probably didn’t bowl their best but they still managed to win the Tests. They did really well on tracks that were turning, how the batsmen played on it and applied themselves. But I think the spin bowling department will really be tested against the strong batting lineup of India,” Shah added.

The first two Tests will be played in Chennai with the opening match scheduled to start in February. The hosts will be bolstered by the return of Kohli, Ishant, and Jasprit Bumrah.