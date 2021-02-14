Is there something Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot do? On Sunday, he turned photographer during his visit to Chennai. The Prime Minister – who is also a cricket fan – took a shot of the beautiful MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk where India was hosting England in the second Test. Also Read - Live India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Chennai: Shubman Gill Departs But IND in Comfortable Position

The PM took to Twitter and shared the picture with his fans and followers.

His tweet read: "Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai."

Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai. 🏏 🇮🇳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/3fqWCgywhk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2021

The last two Tests of the four-match Test series against England would take place in the largest stadium in the world in Gujarat – which is also the Prime Minister’s home. With a capacity of 1,10,000, the rebuilt Sardar Patel Stadium would be the venue where the two cricketing heavyweights will lock horns.

Meanwhile, after having lost the first Test by 227 runs, the hosts have come back strong in the second Test. At the time of filing the copy, India had a lead of 248 runs with nine wickets in hand. After Rohit Sharma hit a blistering 161, Ravichandran Ashwin continued his good form at home as he picked up his 29th five-wicket haul in Tests. There is ample time in the match to yield a result.

India would be hoping they can level the series at Chennai and head to Ahmedabad. In the third Test, which will be played with a pink-ball and under lights would be the second such Test on Indian soil. The third Test starts on February 24. It would be a big occasion for fans who have missed out on a lot of cricketing action due to the pandemic.