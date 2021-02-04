IND vs ENG, 1st Test Predicted Playing 11, Weather Forecast

It’s been over a year since an international match was held in India when coronavirus outbreak resulted in the cancellation of a limited-overs series against South Africa. The first Test against England in Chennai marks the return of international cricket to India with Virat Kohli and Joe Root, two of the modern-day batting greats, set for an epic duel. England are the only team to have won a Test series in India in the past 15 years and they are confident following a 2-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka last month with Root shining with the bat. Kohli will be making his return to Test cricket as well after he missed three of the four Tests in Australia on account of paternity leave. In his absence, India conjured a performance for the ages bouncing back to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Also, giving a context to the clash is the chance to book a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship for which three teams including India, England and Australia are still in the running. Also Read - 1st Test, Preview, India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli And Co Aim For ICC World Championship Final

IND vs ENG 2020, Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch curator V Ramesh Kumar is set for his first assignment at international level. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the groundsmen are working on two separate pitches for the first Test with different profiles. Traditionally, Chepauk has been conducive for batsmen and then spinners. However, Ramesh has promised a sporting wicket with ‘English look’. Expect some grass covering.

IND vs ENG Fantasy Tips

Virat Kohli (captain), Ben Stokes (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav/Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England: England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

IND vs ENG Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess

