Promising wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson on Saturday cleared his fitness test and is available for selection in the upcoming limited overs internationals with England. Samson had to clear the BCCI's 2-km run fitness test. The Kerala-born cricketer took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. Initially, there were reports that he had failed the test. The tweet comes a day after reports suggested that he had not made it in the first attempt.

Other cricketers who cleared the test include Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Uandkat, and Siddharth Kaul. Kishan took to social media to share the news.

The cricketers who have cleared the test will in all likelyhood get picked as BCCI may decide to rest a few big names after a grueling four-match Test series.

Will Samson get Picked?

Well, to be honest, Samson has stiff competition from Rishabh Pant – who is in ominous form and has replaced Wriddhiman Saha in the side. Not just Pant, Kishan would also be hoping to get the nod. He has performed well in the past couple of season.

Samson will be the top choice if Pant is rested for the white-ball series, but Kishan could also be picked. India could play both the talented wicketkeepers.

Meanwhile, India is trailing 0-1 in the ongoing four-match Test series after having lost the opening match by 227 runs.

At the time of filing the copy, India was well-placed at 271 for five on the opening day of the second Test. The hosts would look to bounce back and level the series here.

The side for the last two Tests is also slated to be picked by the BCCI.