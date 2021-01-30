It is true that the odds would be stacked up against Mayank Agarwal here, but if one looks at his performance closely – one would realise – he has not done much wrong. Yet, some brilliant batting by young Shubman Gill may help him find a spot in the side for the first Test against England in Chennai. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Anil Kumble's Bowling Action Ahead of India vs England 1st Test in Chennai, BCCI Shares Video | WATCH

For starters, Rohit Sharma has booked his slot at the opening position, now who would partner him is the question. In Australia, Mayank Agarwal opened in the first Test at Adelaide and scored 17 and nine in two outings. India lost the Test as the tourists were shot out for 36 in their second essay – which means hardly any Indian batsman got among the runs. Shubman Gill did not play the Test. Also Read - India vs England: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav - 3 Players Who Can Replace Ravindra Jadeja in Team India Playing XI For 1st Test vs England

The Boxing Day Test that followed is where Mayank should have got among the runs but failed. In the first innings, he registered a duck and in the second essay, he scored five. But here, he opened the batting with Gill – who hit a pleasing 45 in his first outing and 35* in his second as he carried his bat through. India won the Test by eight wickets. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane REVEALS Why he Did Not Cut The Kangaroo Cake on Returning to India After Retaining Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Four failures meant Mayank was dropped from the side in the third Test at SCG and a young Shubman Gill was trusted with the task to face the new cherry, along with Rohit Sharma – who was making a comeback to the side.

The confidence Gill picked up in MCG helped as he hit his maiden fifty in the first innings and followed it up with a promising 31. Gill not only scored runs but also helped India not lose early wickets as he stitched decent partnerships with Rohit.

In the final Test at Brisbane, multiple injuries paved the way for the return of Mayank – but this time not as an opener.

In the Brisbane Test, Gill departed cheaply in the first essay for seven runs, whereas, Mayank hit a priceless 38 runs to help India get close to the Australia total. It was an innings under pressure which gave us a glimpse of the class Mayank is made up of.

But yes, it seems like it is the last knock at Brisbane of 91 that helped India breach fortress Gabba and could very well have cemented the KKR player’s future as an opener for India.