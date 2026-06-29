India vs England 2026: Scope for Suryakumar Yadav to make a COMEBACK, says Ambati Rayudu | EXCLUSIVE

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes it was a very 'tough call' by BCCI selectors to drop Suryakumar Yadav for T20I series vs Ireland and England.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/india-vs-england-2026-scope-for-suryakumar-yadav-to-make-a-comeback-says-ambati-rayudu-exclusive-8460687/ Copy

Suryakumar Yadav took a brilliant running catch in T20 World Cup 2024 final vs South Africa. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026: Team India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions and they were handed a reality check by minnows Ireland as they were whitewashed 2-0 in the T20I series. Now they only have a couple of days before they begin a five-match T20I series against two-time world champions England at the Chester-le-Street in Durham on Wednesday.

One Indian cricketer who will consider himself truly unlucky not to part of the Indian squad will be their former skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai Indians batter led Team India to back-to-back T20 World Cup title and first time that the hosts nation have been crowned champions at home.

In fact, June 29 is the two-year anniversary of India’s second T20 World Cup title win in 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav played a massive role in ending India’s title drought by taking a magnificent catch of David Miller on the boundary in the 2024 final on the same day.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’ on Monday, Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the sacrifices and unforgettable moments on June 29, 2024. “There are moments in sport that stay with you forever. Every sacrifice, every setback, every practice session, every cheer from the stands- it all led to that unforgettable night. Proud to have shared it with an incredible group of people and to have experienced it with millions of Indians around the world,” Suryakumar wrote.

“Thank you for making us feel your love before, during and long after that final. June 29, 2024. Celebrating you forever,” the former India captain said.

There are moments in sport that stay with you forever. Every sacrifice, every setback, every practice session, every cheer from the stands- it all led to that unforgettable night. Proud to have shared it with an incredible group of people and to have experienced it with… pic.twitter.com/MEsj4h2N9m — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) June 29, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav’s former Mumbai Indians teammate Ambati Rayudu revealed that dropped him was a ‘very tough’ call by the BCCI selectors in an exclusive chat with select media on Monday.

“I know it is a very, very tough call after leading India to a World Cup victory but if you look at it from the selectors point of view, you know his last 20 innings have not been that great. Last one year hasn’t been that great as a batsman for him either,” Rayudu said in an exclusive interaction with India.com.

“We have seen that in the IPL as well. His form was bit of a concern and you know all the unconventional shots that used to come off so beautifully off his bat, they have not been coming off either, as frequently or as fluently as they used to,” Rayudu felt.

The former India captain only scored 270 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2026 with 2 fifties at a strike-rate of 147.54. He has only managed to score 484 runs in 14 matches in 2026 season in T20I cricket with 4 fifties at a strike-rate of 161.33.

“For somebody who always thrives on his ability to play unconventional cricket, if he is not able to do that, it is very difficult to keep his place because as a batter,” the former India batter said about Suryakumar Yadav.

‘Suryakumar Yadav has been brilliant as captain’

Rayudu, however, said that Suryakumar Yadav has been brilliant as a captain and could make a comeback to Team India in the future.

“As a captain, he has been brilliant. I’m sure there is a scope for a comeback. 100 per cent, if he can work and get better, I’m sure the door will always be open if he can show good form,” Rayudu felt.

Asked about India’s series defeat to Ireland ahead of five-match series vs England, Rayudu said, “I wouldn’t read much into the series against Ireland simply because I don’t think the Indian team had the preparation time to go on a tour like that to encounter the conditions that they faced especially coming off an IPL, where they played on really flat tracks.

“It is very, very difficult to adjust and we have seen that happen against Ireland. I wouldn’t really read much into it because once they go to UK, they’ll encounter slightly better conditions to bat especially,” he added.

(Watch India Tour of England 2026 – England vs India – 1st T20I on July 1, 2026, from 10 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony MAX)