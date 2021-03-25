India vs England 2nd ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Weather Forecast

The 2nd ODI between India and England will go underway on March 26 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After registering a thumping win in the opening ODI, Virat Kohli and Co. look to seal the series against England, who will be missing the services of their captain Eoin Morgan. Jos Buttler will lead the England team in the remaining matches. In the opening match, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya had impressive outings while they will miss Shreyas in the 2nd match. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to make his ODI debut on Friday. On the other hand, England will also make two changes as Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan might get a chance. Also Read - India vs England Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

The weather at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune is expected to be hot and humid. The pacers will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors for both teams. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune 1:30 PM IST March 26 Friday

IND vs ENG 2020 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar Also Read - IND vs ENG: Eoin Morgan Ruled Out of Remaining ODIs, Jos Buttler to Take Over Captaincy Duties

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch for 2nd ODI is expected to help the pacers if they hit the right area. While batsmen will be more than happy to bat on the flat track. The team management needs to make a bowling plan on how the bowlers will trouble the batters with pace and bounce.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win

the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

India vs England Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson.