India vs England 2nd T20I, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Left shaken by a bunch of world-class operators, the Team India’s white-ball stars will be aiming to put up an improved batting effort in the second T20 International against England on Sunday. It was India’s second white-ball game in three months and the rustiness of some of the premier shorter format players like KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal’s showed in the second game in which the hosts were clinically outplayed. One defeat is never the end of the story and no critic can rule this Indian team out of the series on the basis of a singular performance especially because of its zeal to fight. However, as skipper Virat Kohli talks about players with X-factors doing the job, he would expect Rishabh Pant and Pandya to do a bit more with their explosive hitting, which should not be confined to one audacious reverse scoop (Pant off Jofra Archer) or a falling ramp shot (Pandya off Ben Stokes). They are more than capable and will be expected to give a far better account of themselves, trying to play more shots square of the wicket like Shreyas Iyer did during his innings of 67 off 48 balls. The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and humid. The spinners will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors of the game. Also Read - Indian ODI Squad Announcement For England Series Today - Report

IND vs ENG Live Score, Ahmedabad weather, Narendra Modi Stadium, IND vs ENG Pitch report, IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Match, IND vs ENG Fantasy Prediction Dream11 India vs England T20I, Best players list of IND vs ENG, Dream11 India vs England T20I, England Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Player List, Online Cricket Tips India vs England T20I, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips, Online Cricket Tips India vs England Dream11 India vs England T20I, Pitch Report, Playing 11, IND vs ENG Weather Forecast, India vs England, IND vs ENG TV Timing, IND vs ENG 2021, IND vs ENG Preview, India vs England T20I, IND vs ENG 2021 Live Updates, IND vs ENG head to head, IND vs ENG prediction, IND vs ENG live score, IND vs ENG live score, IND vs ENG stadium, IND vs ENG venue, IND vs ENG live scorecard, IND vs ENG fantasy prediction, IND vs ENG India vs England T20I, IND vs ENG december 2, IND vs ENG 11wickets fantasy cricket, IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG match prediction, India vs England T20I match schedule, India vs England T20I points table, India vs England T20I live score, India vs England T20I live, India vs England T20I score, India vs England T20I IND vs ENG, India vs England T20I match list, India vs England T20I team, India vs England T20I DC team, India vs England T20I live match, India vs England T20I today match, England roster, England team 2020, England squad 2020, England 2020, England matches, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Indian cricket team, England cricket team, India vs England, England Twitter, India team 2020, Mumbai Indians next match, India squad 2020, India players 2020, India live streaming, India India vs England T20I live streaming, Ahmedabad Cricket Ground, IND vs ENG venue, IND vs ENG Prediction, IND vs ENG 2021 Venue, India vs England T20I Live, India vs England T20I time table, India vs England T20I live match, India vs England T20I virat kohli, India vs England T20I latest news, India vs England T20I news, India vs England T20I updated points table, T20I cricket news, Fantasy Playing Tips - India vs England, Dream11 Team Predicion - India vs England T20I, Fantasy Picks - Dream11 India vs England T20I, India vs England T20I match schedule, India vs England T20I points table, India vs England T20I dream11, India vs England T20I, India vs England T20I live score, India vs England T20I, India vs England T20I live, India vs England T20I news, India vs England T20I score, India vs England T20I final, IND vs ENG 2021, IND vs ENG 2021 scorecard, IND vs ENG prediction, IND vs ENG match, IND vs ENG head to head, IND vs ENG India vs England T20I, IND vs ENG live, IND vs ENG last match, IND vs ENG dream 11 team, India vs England 2021, India vs England match, India vs England 2nd T20I Weather Forecast, India vs England 2nd T20I, India vs England who will win, India vs England scorecard, India vs England 2nd T20I, India vs England 2nd T20I, India vs England 2nd T20I all you need to know

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Likely Playing 11s And Toss News on Sunday

IND vs ENG 2021 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 14 Sunday

Online Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar Also Read - India vs England Live Streaming Cricket 2nd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Live Cricket Stream Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch for the second T20I is expected to help the spinners as the game progresses if they hit the right areas. However, the pitch was slow in the first T20I and it is possible that the two teams might play on a different surface on Sunday.

IND vs ENG TOSS

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat second. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 14.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

IND vs ENG Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.