India vs England 2nd T20I, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Left shaken by a bunch of world-class operators, the Team India’s white-ball stars will be aiming to put up an improved batting effort in the second T20 International against England on Sunday. It was India’s second white-ball game in three months and the rustiness of some of the premier shorter format players like KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal’s showed in the second game in which the hosts were clinically outplayed. One defeat is never the end of the story and no critic can rule this Indian team out of the series on the basis of a singular performance especially because of its zeal to fight. However, as skipper Virat Kohli talks about players with X-factors doing the job, he would expect Rishabh Pant and Pandya to do a bit more with their explosive hitting, which should not be confined to one audacious reverse scoop (Pant off Jofra Archer) or a falling ramp shot (Pandya off Ben Stokes). They are more than capable and will be expected to give a far better account of themselves, trying to play more shots square of the wicket like Shreyas Iyer did during his innings of 67 off 48 balls. The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and humid. The spinners will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors of the game. Also Read - Indian ODI Squad Announcement For England Series Today - Report

IND vs ENG 2021 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 14 Sunday

Online Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar Also Read - India vs England Live Streaming Cricket 2nd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Live Cricket Stream Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch for the second T20I is expected to help the spinners as the game progresses if they hit the right areas. However, the pitch was slow in the first T20I and it is possible that the two teams might play on a different surface on Sunday.

IND vs ENG TOSS

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat second. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 14.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

IND vs ENG Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.