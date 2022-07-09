India vs England 2nd T20I Build-Up Blog

Birmingham: India cruised to a big 50-run victory over England in Southampton on Thursday, putting on 198 runs before dismissing England for 148, thanks to a terrific opening few overs where 4 English wickets fell from a combination of threatening and economical bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. India will try to make history repeat itself with another strong showing, this time at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground, where only a few days ago England won the final rescheduled Test match to draw that series 2-2.Also Read - Not Arshdeep Singh; Wasim Jaffer Reckons Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an 'Absolute Certainty' in India's T20 World Cup Squad

ENG Squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley. Also Read - India vs England Edgbaston Weather Forecast July 9: IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Update

IND Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik. Also Read - Ishant Sharma Reckons Deepak Hooda Will Make Way For Virat Kohli in India's Playing XI For 2nd T20I at Edgbaston

Live Updates

  • 1:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Build-up BLOG: There are talks that Deepak Hooda will make way for Kohli. While that is not absolutely wrong on the part of the selectors, Hooda would feel dejected after having done well recently.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Build-up BLOG: Zaheer Khan has made a bold comment where he reckons Kohli and the rest of the seniors will not make it to the XI today as India will stick to the same XI.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Build-up BLOG: With seniors like Kohli, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah available for selection, it would be interesting to see the number of changes India incorporate in the game.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Build-up BLOG: The best part about today is that the forecasts is of clear skies, which means fans would be in for a full-game. Time and again during the Edgbaston Test, rain played spoilsport and hence this forecast would come as a welcome relief for players.

  • 1:31 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Build-Up Blog of the 2nd T20I Match Between India and England!