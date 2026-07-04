India Vs England, 2nd T20I Preview: When, where and how to watch? Check full Live Streaming details

Get the full preview and live streaming details for the 2nd T20I between India and England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester

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England's Adil Rashid celebrates after dismissing India's Harshit Rana during the first T20I match between India and England at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

After rain played spoil sport in the opening T20I of the 5-match series, India and England gear up to land the first blow and gain a 1-0 lead in the 2nd match later today at the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. All eyes will automatically be on the potential debut of Indian cricket’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The 15-year-old has had to wait in the sidelines, thus far, in India’s on-going white-ball European tour. Sooryavanshi was expected to be tested and handed his maiden senior cap in the 2-match T20I series in Ireland but he warmed the bench and watched over as the reigning T20 World Champions ended up getting whitewashed in Belfast.

In the series opener against England earlier this week in Durham, there were calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his senior debut but the team management didn’t flinch and went with their usual combination up top. However, with Sanju Samson going through another slump in form, we could see Sooryavanshi replacing him sooner or later.

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Abhishek Sharma has been in fine form, scoring two fifties already on the tour – first against Ireland (1st T20I) and the second against England on July 1 and therefore, he remains untouchable. The pressure is entirely on Samson to get some runs under his belt.

In the opening game that was washed out, Samson looked miserable scoring a single run off seven balls and not for once did it seem that he is trying to take the high-risk high-reward route.

Another cause of concern for India is the poor form of newly appointed vice-captain Tilak Varma, whose strike rate is as questionable as his temperament against slower deliveries. Across his last 12 T20I games this year, Varma has been able to hit only 12 sixes, which is one per game.

The bowling department remains solid and we could see no changes there, especially in the spin department, given Old Trafford’s spin friendly nature.

As far as England is concerned, their batting order, which could not appear in the 1st T20I, can give a hard time to India. The Harry Brook-led side have welcomed back Jofra Archer, who was rested in the series opener, along with Josh Tongue, who will make his white-ball debut today.

When and where will the India Vs England 2nd T20I take place?

The 2nd of the 5-match T20I series between India and England will take place at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Saturday, July 4 from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.

How to watch the India Vs England 2nd T20I in India?

The entire 5-match series is being broadcasted on the Sony Sports network on television screens as well as the Sony LIV app/website.