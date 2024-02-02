Home

India vs England, 2nd Test, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ind vs Eng on TV, Laptop, Desktop in India

India vs England, 2nd Test, FREE Live Streaming: India and England have faced each other in 132 Tests, where India won 31 and England won 51 matches. 50 matches were drawn.

India Vs England 2nd test match: Where to Watch, Live Streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test series at Vizag will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels and the test match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Squads:

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel

