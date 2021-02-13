Team India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the second Test of the four-match series at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The hosts are currently trailing 1-0 in the series and will look to bounce back to keep their hopes alive in World Test Championship. Also Read - Live India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Chennai: Kuldeep, Axar, Siraj in as India Opt to Bat vs England

India were outclassed by Joe Root and Co. in the first Test as they suffered a massive 227-run defeat. Skipper Root laid the foundation of the mega win with a majestic double century in the first innings.

The hosts made some massive changes in the playing XI from the first Test as Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar missed out their places as Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav replaced them.



Kohli said the team management decided to give rest to Bumarah as a part of the workload management.

“It’s a good wicket. Day 1 is going to be good for batting. We expect it to slow down from Day 2 onwards. There is a reason why we played the combination in the last game. Washi misses out, Axar makes his debut. Bumrah has been rested. Siraj comes in for him. You shouldn’t be shocked if you get defeated at home. It’s all comes down to mindset, everyone wants to win everywhere. It’s exciting to be a part of it,” Kohli said during the toss.

Meanwhile, England entered the game with an interesting playing XI by picking Olly Stone over Chris Woakes.

“We would have batted first as well. We gotta try and take early wickets. Hopefully, we can make some inroads this morning. With Jimmy, he needs to get as much time off as possible. We played big first innings runs, it will be a different challenge here. We have done the hard work. Chris Woakes is the one to miss out,” Root said during the toss.

Playings XIs of India and England

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone