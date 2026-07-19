India vs England 3rd ODI Match 19 July Predicted Playing 11 Teams IND vs ENG Squad Key Players List picked Captains Shubman Gill Harry Brook Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill's Team India are set to make a couple of changes for third ODI vs England at Lord's on Sunday with all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out due to injury.

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Team India are likely to make a couple of changes to playing 11 for 3rd ODI vs England at Lord's. (Photo: IANS)

India vs England 2026 3rd ODI: The iconic Lord’s cricket ground in London is set to host the series decided between India and England as they head into the third and final ODI match level at 1-1. But all focus has shifted to the fact whether former India captain and currently ODI opener Rohit Sharma will play his 288th and final match on Sunday.

A media report earlier this week went viral claiming that Rohit Sharma is out of BCCI selection committee’s plans for the foreseeable future leading up to the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 next year. This may prompt Rohit Sharma to announce his ODI and international retirement on Sunday as he has already quit the T20 format in 2024 and Test cricket in 2025.

But BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has completely denied these rumours and even Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel came out and spoke in support of Rohit Sharma.

“Batting up front, it is not easy. No doubt Rohit will work it out, he has done it in past, he is experienced and he just brings that calmness to the batting lineup. So, without a doubt, no worried and concerns at all with the way he is going about things,” Morkel said at the pre-match press conference at Lord’s on Saturday.

There is, however, a major injury concern in the Shubman Gill’s Indian team with all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out of the final game due to leg injury suffered at Cardiff. Sundar notched up an unbeaten fifty in the first ODI win at Edgbaston and was involved in a century partnership with Axar Patel as well.

The BCCI have added left-arm spinner and Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey into the squad in place of Sundar. Dubey or chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav is all set to replace Sundar in the Playing 11 at Lord’s.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper KL Rahul is expected to return straight back into the squad after missing the second ODI due to illness. Rahul will be replacing Ishan Kishan in the line-up.

Harry Brook’s England, on the other hand, released Tom Banton and Liam Dawson from the squad to take part in T20 Blast Finals day on Saturday. The duo is unlikely to play at Lord’s in the third ODI.

Pacer Josh Tongue could come back into the side in place of either Jofra Archer or Saqib Mahmood in the final ODI match.

Locked in, but enjoying the moment #RohitSharma and #GautamGambhir share a laugh on the Lord’s balcony before India take the field for the series-deciding ODI. #ENGvIND 3rd ODI SUN, 19th JULY, 2:30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/FUCQX0HxTa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 18, 2026

India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav/Harsh Dubey, Jasprit Bumrah, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer/Josh Tongue, Saqib Mahmood/Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid