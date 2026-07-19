India Vs England, 3rd ODI Toss update: ENG to bat first at Lord’s – Check playing XIs

India and England are set for a winner-takes-all contest in the third and final ODI at Lord’s on Sunday, with the three-match series locked at 1-1. After two closely fought games, both teams head into the decider knowing one strong performance will be enough to seal the series.

England made the perfect start by winning the opening ODI, using disciplined bowling and timely contributions from the middle order to take a 1-0 lead. India, however, responded in impressive fashion in the second match. The visitors produced a much better all-round display, with both the batters and bowlers stepping up to level the series and set up an exciting finish at the Home of Cricket.

One of the biggest positives for India has been the return of Rohit Sharma’s form. After coming under pressure following a lean run, the skipper answered his critics with a fluent century in the second ODI.

Rohit looked confident from the start, playing his trademark pull shots and drives while taking the attack to the England bowlers. His knock not only helped India level the series but also reminded everyone why he remains one of the most dangerous opening batters in the 50-over format.

India will once again expect Rohit to lead from the front at Lord’s. If he gets another good start, it will give the middle order the platform to post a competitive total. The visitors will also look for another strong outing from their pace attack, which bounced back well in the previous match after a disappointing effort in the series opener.

England, meanwhile, will bank on home conditions and their experienced players to regain control. Their batting has shown promise throughout the series, but they will need a complete performance to stop India’s momentum. The hosts will also hope their bowlers can find early breakthroughs against India’s top order.

With the series on the line and Lord’s providing the perfect stage, both teams have everything to play for. India will be aiming to complete a comeback after losing the opener, while England will be looking to make home advantage count.

India Vs England, 3rd ODI: Toss update

Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat first.

India Vs England, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Josh Tongue.

When and where to watch the match?

The 3rd and final ODI of the series between India Vs England is being broadcasted live on the Sony Sports network across Television channels as well as the Sony LIV app and website.