India vs England 3rd T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad Weather Forecast

The third T20I between India and England will go underway on March 16 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad. After suffering a defeat in the opener, Virat Kohli and Co. bounced back in the second match of the series and registered a convincing 7-wicket win on Sunday. Captain Virat Kohli has returned to form and scored unbeaten 73 runs in the 2nd T20I. Opener Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the first two games, also expected to get picked in the third match on March 16. On the other hand, England are likely to include Moeen Ali in their playing XI.

The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad is expected to be hot and humid. The spinners will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors for both teams.

Online Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch for the third T20I is expected to help the spinners if they hit the right area. The team management need to make a bowling plan which will work in the opening clash also as the bowlers should test the batsmen to play more in straight lines. On the other hand, pacers will also get some assistance in terms of bounce from the pitch.

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

India vs England Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.